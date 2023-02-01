Jadon Sancho in Matchday Squad for EFL Cup Semifinal Clash

Manchester United have their $100 million man back, as Jadon Sancho is in the matchday squad for tonight’s EFL Cup semifinal clash at home against Nottingham Forest.

This is the first time the English winger has been named to a United squad since October 30, when United beat West Ham 1-0 at home. He hasn’t featured for the club since the score draw with Chelsea on October 22.

BREAKING: Jadon Sancho is on the bench. pic.twitter.com/jQGkdcNtmC — Morgan (@utdscope) February 1, 2023

Sancho battled injuries just before the extended World Cup break, did not make the England squad, and then went on leave when the club reconvened after Qatar 2022. Given what has been said by manager Erik ten Hag, one can safely infer that his time away from the club wasn’t just for physical fitness, but also mental fitness.

His re-appearance with the squad tonight has United fans everywhere glowing with excitement.

Jadon Sancho is back ? pic.twitter.com/qqeXnvNV5n — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) February 1, 2023

Having returned to full training with the club a couple weeks ago, we’ll see if Sancho features tonight. Despite being up 3-0 on aggregate from the road leg of this cup tie, Ten Hag has fielded a reasonably strong side.

Also returning to the team tonight, is a now match fit Anthony Martial. It will be interesting to see if he features as well.

Given all that he has gone through recently, it is hard not to root for Sancho tonight.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

