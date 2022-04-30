Man United Team News at Brentford: Sancho, Greenwood, Rangnick

Heading into the Monday night football clash at Brentford FC, there are a ton of Manchester United news items, both on and off-the-pitch, to cover. So let’s dive right in, starting with a legal update on indefinitely suspended forward Mason Greenwood.
Greater Manchester Police released a statement today, announcing that they made an application to extend his bail, which was set to expire April 30. Greenwood remains suspended by the club, following his arrest in January on suspicion of rape, assault and threats to kill.
Here’s more on the GMP statement, and the latest legal proceedings surrounding Greenwood.
Manchester United vs Brentford FC FYIs
Kick: Mon May 2, 8pm, Old Trafford
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
PL Position: United 6th, 55pts Brentford 12th, 40pts
PL Form Guide: United DLLWL Brentford DWWWL
Result Probability: United 56% Brentford 21% Draw 23%
Elsewhere, it appears that Jadon Sancho, who missed the score draw with Chelsea on Wednesday due to tonsillitis, is apparently done for the season.
“As it seems, Jadon might be out for the rest of the season with his tonsillitis so he will most likely be not available against Brentford,” Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick said.
“Since the last game is another three weeks to go against Crystal Palace, but for the next two games I think it is unlikely.
“He definitely has an inflammation on his tonsils and has also had some high temperatures, that’s why he was not available for Chelsea and he almost certainly won’t be available for the next couple of games.
So, hopefully, they can get hold of that inflammation and if the tonsils have to be taken out and removed, this can happen at the end of the season.”
As for Rangnick himself, he’s confirmed that he’ll be the next manager of the Austria national team. But he’ll still stay on as a consultant at MUFC.
“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United,” Rangnick said.
“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again.”
Moving on, Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw remain out, while Edinson Cavani and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are doubts.
The good news though is that Fred is expected to be fully match fit.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind