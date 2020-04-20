Man United Transfer Talk: Jadon Sancho, Diego Godin, Odsonne Edouard

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. There are now multiple reports that the Premier League could return to action in June, and play matches behind closed doors.
That is of course contingent on containment and mitigation of the coronavirus. Until then we only have transfer talk to do, and before we get started I encourage you to check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
We start with the latest narratives on United’s top target this summer, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. According to reports from The Sun, he’s agreed to the move, and salary, bonuses and contract length have all been figured out. So the only portion of the deal to be ironed out is the transfer fee between the two clubs.
Whatever the final fee may be, it looks almost certainly to be an amount that surpasses the £89 million United paid to bring Paul Pogba back, a world record at the time. Dortmund are reportedly determined to make it so. One can reasonably expect the final sale price might be north of 100 million pounds.
Elsewhere the Express reports that United are after Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, but Arsenal are currently leading the chase for the 22-year-old.
Rated at about £25 million, the forward has attracted the attention of several additional clubs, including Everton, RB Leipzig, Lille and Lyon.
Finally, Inter Milan defender Diego Godin has been linked to the club for some time, but now, this summer, the mmove might actually happen, according to TuttoSport. Godin, 34, has had a brilliant run at Atletico Madrid, but now it might be the time for the Uruguay international to move on to a new league. It remains to be seen though if United will be pursuing a center back again this summer, and if so, might they want to go younger?
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind