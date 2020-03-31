Man United Transfer Talk: Jadon Sancho, Matthijs de Ligt, Paul Pogba

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
We start with a supposed asking price being set on United’s top summer target, Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.
According to ESPN, BVB are holding out for a transfer fee in the €130 million range, and with so many potential suitors in the mix, they hope a bidding war will occur and they’ll get to that amount.
United are reportedly considered the front-runners for his services, but it is expected that many big money, ultra-powerful clubs will be in the mix.
Elsewhere, according to multiple sources (here’s more from the Daily Express), United are now renewing their interest in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. Old Trafford were reportedly considering a move for the centre back when he was with Ajax, but the France international ended up moving to Juventus.
Unfortunately, it has not worked out too well for him as he has not exactly flourished in Turin.
Perhaps it’s time for a change and if he leaves Juve for United, then maybe Paul Pogba could be going the other way, as part of a swap deal?
That’s according to the Daily Star, who also see a potential clearout happening at MUFC, if this deal does happen. It’s not just Pogba who could be heading out, but also central defenders Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling.
A De Ligt signing would give United a very expensive, but also extremely elite central defense pairing with Harry Maguire. As for Pogba potentially going back to his old club, speculation on that increased when the Frenchman donned a Juve shirt while showing off his quarantine training moves on Instagram. Even though the reason he wore the kit had nothing to do with wanting a move back.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind