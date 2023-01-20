Manchester United Team News at Arsenal: Sancho, Dalot, Martial

If Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag can do with Jadon Sancho, what he did with Marcus Rashford, well then look out English, and even European football. Rashford has been on a torrid pace this season and Sancho is a $100 million man due to the way he tore up the Bundesliga.

We haven’t seen that in England yet, but if Ten Hag can coach ’em up, and there is every reason to believe that he can, then Sancho will live up to his lofty expectations; and more.

Arsenal FC vs Manchester United FYIs

Kick Off: Sun Jan 22, 4:30 GMT, The Emirates

Team News: Man United Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Arsenal

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 52% Draw 25% Man United 23%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 47 pts WDWWW United 3rd, 39 pts DWWWW

Man United Team News

The winger and English international took a couple months away from the club, to get both his mental and physical fitness right. There is a lot going on with him, and thus, it is a long road back. He’s taken another step towards returning to action by rejoining first-team training.

However, Ten Hag is not going to rush him back.:

Ten Hag met the media today, ahead of the massive clash at Arsenal, and when asked when Sancho will feature again, the gaffer responded

“I can’t answer the question, he’s making the next step. It’s true, Tuesday was the first time he was back in team training but team training is final training before a game. We will extend that in the coming days and weeks and go step by step.”

Asked about the availability of both Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial, Ten Hag was coy and mum. Both are strong doubts here. Casemiro will miss out too, as he is suspended for having picked up five yellow cards.

Otherwise, United have no new fitness or selection concerns.

