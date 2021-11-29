Chelsea 1, United 1 News and Notes: Sancho, Carrick, McTominay

Chelsea and Manchester United played to a 1-1 draw today in what was the Premier League’s match of the weekend. The Red Devils’ Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the big game, netting his first Premier League goal, and just the second in a United shirt in the 50′.
He was set up by a gaffe from Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. Although the Italian later redeemed himself by converting from the penalty spot to equalize for the Blues. His goal rescued a point for the home side. Let’s take a closer look at this marquee fixture, starting first from the United side.
It took the longest time for Sancho to finally score, while a member of Man United, but now that he has, maybe he is truly being unlocked?
The English winger scored his first United goal on Tuesday, in the Champions League, and now it’s two goals in two games, as he’s really starting to show something in interim manager Michael Carrick’s 4-3-3.
Could he truly become the player who might just be a cornerstone for this franchise to rebuild upon? This week, it’s looking like it.
Carrick set his team up today to play defensively and they also sometimes posed a threat on the break. He took a managed risk by having Cristiano Ronaldo come off the bench, and it almost worked out for them, and the team.
Overall, he has posted two pretty decent, actually surprisingly good, results in his stint so far. Another one of the main contributors today, who really presented United with exactly what they needed, was defensive midfielder Scott McTominay.
A very rare of breed of player, one whose first name matches his international affiliation, he did a fantastic job today of closing out some important runs.
Up next for United is a Thursday night visit from Arsenal. It is thought that a new interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, will be in place by that time.
