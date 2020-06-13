Man United News and Transfer Talk: Sancho, BLM, Dalot

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of transfer gossip items to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United community is talking about in cyberspace today. For our MUFC restarted season preview and best potential starting XI go here. For today’s MUFC news and notes go here. For today’s MUFC transfer rumor collection go here.
Simply put, the world has had it with racism. Demonstrations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement originated in the United States of America, and have since have spread around the world.
When the Premier League returns to action, the first match day will see a social statement made on every player’s shirt. ‘Black Lives Matter’ will replace the player names on the back of every footballer’s jersey in the first 12 games.
A statement from the Premier League players collectively reads:
“We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”
The League itself gave this statement:
“The Premier League stands alongside players, clubs, The FA, EFL, PFA, LMA, PGMOL and all those who oppose discrimination in any form. The League supports the players’ wish to have their names replaced by Black Lives Matter on the back of their shirts for the first 12 matches of the restarted 2019/20 season.”
“A Black Lives Matter logo will also feature on shirts for the remainder of the season, along with a badge thanking the NHS for their work during the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, the League will support players who “take a knee” before or during matches.”
“The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere #NoRoomForRacism”
Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund squad manager Sebastian Kehl has shot down the idea of Jadon Sancho leaving the club for Liverpool FC.
In disputing the narratives linking Sancho with Liverpool, Kehl has also thrown cold water on the notion of United obtaining their top transfer target.
“There is nothing to it,” Kehl responded when quizzed about Liverpool linkage.
“We’d like to think that he will continue to play for us next season.”
Finally, United full back Diogo Dalot has said that he really needs to prove himself at the club, and truly earn his place in the starting XI.
Dalot said to Sky Sports: “It feels good to start feeling confident again and feeling comfortable with my fitness. I’m going to push hard and make sure that I deserve to play here. That’s why I signed to come here. I want to be the best right-back that I can be at Manchester United.”
“They [injuries] are experiences that I need to live. It’s football and you need to be ready for this kind of challenge.
“Of course I was young when all this happened but in my mind, I am always trying to be positive and in the future, I’ll be strong, physically and mentally.
“I think I have the ability to play at right-back at this club and I need to show that.”
Obviously, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is cemented in the first team at the right back spot, but Dalot says he’s ready to challenge for that slot in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI: “I think that’s only a good thing because it ups the challenge a little bit more as well.”
“We have a lot more players to each position and then we as a player need to make the task difficult for the manager, and he just has to pick 11, but we will make sure that everyone is ready and everyone is fully fit to play.”
