Jadon Sancho Sold to Man United for €85m, Confirms Borussia Dortmund

The Jadon Sancho transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United is now official. It was widely reported yesterday that a deal had been closed between the two clubs for the 21-year-old attacking player, but we saw varying reports of what the exact transfer fee was.
Today we now know that it will be €85m (£73.1m, $100.7m), subject to his passing a medical with United. Dortmund have released a public statement confirming that Sancho will join his new club once he has completed international duty with England at EURO 2020.
? Hans-Joachim #Watzke über Jadon #Sancho. pic.twitter.com/x1Lj5Gujmk
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 1, 2021
“The player Jadon Sancho is about to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA to Manchester United Football Club Limited,” said the announcement made not via official club communications, but a stock exchange statement.
“The contractual details now have to be coordinated and documented.
“The formal processing of the transfer is also subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player’s previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System.”
Dortmund Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke also confirmed the news in a press conference staged for the purpose of unveiling new manager Marco Rose.
“We reached a general agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed,” he said.
England take on Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarterfinal on Saturday night. Sancho has played just a handful of minutes in the tournament so far, featuring in only one of the four Three Lions matches.
It is very difficult to understand why he’s hardly gotten any playing time with England, given all the prodigious stats that he’s produced with Dortmund.
Since the start of the 2018/19 season, only two players have scored 30+ goals and provided 30+ assists in a top-five European league, Sancho is one, Lionel Messi is the other.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind