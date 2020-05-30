Global football is currently on pause for the most part, but the Premier League is scheduled to restart on June 17, with matches to be played behind closed doors. There are still some questions regarding Project Restart, but contact training is back, and there is high confidence that the PL will return soon and complete the season.
Until football does restart, we still have plenty of news items to cover and analyze. So let’s take a spin through the Manchester United newsphere in cyberspace.
We start with the latest on Alexis Sanchez, perhaps the greatest bust in United acquisition history. Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio says the United loanee still has a future at the club. This despite the Chilean’s season in Serie A being as unimpressive as his stint with United.
Ausilio made the remarks to convey his club’s disinterest in signing PSG’s Edinson Cavani, and provide a public vote of confidence to his current group of forwards.
“Edinson is not a priority simply because our attack is formed of [Lautaro] Martinez, [Romelu] Lukaku and Sanchez,” Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia. “The latter, above all, now has the chance to show his worth and we will evaluate the situation.”
Elsewhere Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, the club’s top transfer target this summer, has shown off his afinity for both The Simpsons and Sonic the Hedgehog.
? Jadon Sancho reveals his love for The Simpsons with new tattoos https://t.co/ogRsM01VUG
— standardsport (@standardsport) May 30, 2020
Jadon Sancho shows off new Simpsons and Sonic the Hedgehog tattoos at training for his club Borussia Dortmund pic.twitter.com/LjSbwlDbyS
— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 30, 2020
Click above for the photos which show a closer look at the tattoos he has on his arm of the cartoon characters. Finally, Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet believes the speculation surrounding the future of Jude Bellingham will only intensify once the Championship resumes.
“We’re just very focused on the present,” Clotet told Sky Sports. “There’s so much uncertainty on the situation. It’s very difficult to start thinking about next season.
“Why I’m very happy now is that Jude is here with us and that all the players are here with us as well.
“We focus on that really, but I understand that there will be more speculation when the games come back.”
