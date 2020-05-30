“We’re just very focused on the present,” Clotet told Sky Sports. “There’s so much uncertainty on the situation. It’s very difficult to start thinking about next season.

“Why I’m very happy now is that Jude is here with us and that all the players are here with us as well.

“We focus on that really, but I understand that there will be more speculation when the games come back.”

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.