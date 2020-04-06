Man United Transfer Talk: Sanchez, Gomes, Torres, Ighalo

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. (Today’s MUFC news items round-up can be found here) We begin with the latest on the biggest bust in club transfer history, Alexis Sanchez.
What to do with the mother of expensive flops? His loan deal with Inter Milan is set to expire soon, and his stay didn’t go well. He scored just one goal and registered only three assists during 15 appearances this season. Once again, injuries kept him from playing more often.
According to FC Inter News, his agent, Fernando Felicevich, is fielding some offers though. He says some Bundesliga and Premier League clubs, including West Ham United, are interested.
Elsewhere wunderkid Angel Gomes had seen contract extension talks stall out, leading to a future that’s uncertain.
With that in mind, Chelsea were among the teams waiting to pounce and scoop him up. MUFC are hoping to thwart that, by locking him up long term.
Contract extension talks have been renewed, writes ESPN.
On loan striker Odion Ighalo has been living in the dream at United, and it’s a dream he doesn’t want to wake up from any time soon. The 30-year-old forward is looking to make his loan deal a permanent one.
“Seeing the club from the outside you don’t know how big it is,” the former Watford man said to the club’s official wesbite. “But when you are inside you know how big the club is,” he told the club’s official website.
“I am inspired by the way the club is structured, I am inspired by the direction of the club, I am inspired by the development of the young players and how they are coming through from the grassroots to the first team.
“I am really inspired and I am looking forward to spending more time with the team.”
Finally, United, along with Liverpool and Manchester City, are in the hunt for 20-year-old Valencia star Ferran Torres. (Goal)
He carries a very hefty price tag, with a release clause of £92 million, but that’s not deterring interest. The winger refused to re-up on a new deal, and with just one more season left on his current contract, Juventus, Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are all circling.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind