Manchester United are off until November 20, when they’ll visit Watford FC in league play. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will stay in charge, despite calls to sack the embattled manager only growing in both volume and number.
Let’s take a look at some of the MUFC news items that are circulating right now, amidst all the turmoil. (for the United transfer talk items go here) Earlier this month, we saw reports that Team Captain Harry Maguire is struggling with the responsibility that comes with wearing the arm band and leading the team.
Sir Alex Ferguson on #mufc's captaincy: "We don't make a meal of the captaincy or a big issue of it, but Cristiano looks for that kind of responsibility and is very comfortable with it." [men]
Club patriarch, Sir Alex Ferguson, seems to have a solution, as Maguire’s form has noticeably dipped significantly this season. See the quote above from the Manchester Evening News. And United club legend Paul Parker has already called for Maguire to be stripped of the captaincy. So in other words, a change might be coming at the skipper position.
Speaking of the M.E.N. they have an interesting story about Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, should he take over if/when Solskjaer gets sacked.
Given reports that we saw earlier this week, Rodgers has now assumed the role of favorite to replace OGS among the bookies.
According to the M.E.N. Rodgers has already warned the United board about what his philosophy would be. Would this seriously work? Can Rodgers really bring his system to this roster? A former Liverpool manager, and one that didn’t even win a trophy at Anfield at that, taking over United?
Well, it’s like the Jerry Seinfeld bit says, in sports, you’re just rooting for uniforms.
