Man United Rule Marcel Sabitzer Out for Remainder of ’22-’23

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer may have already played his final game in a Manchester United shirt. Due to a knee injury, the club has ruled him out for the rest of the season. On an official statement, pertaining to player on loan from Bayern Munich was posted on Monday.

The Austrian came over in January on a deal that runs until the end of the 2022-23 season.

No word yet as to whether United will negotiate with Bayern about trying to sign him on a long term deal or not. The meniscus injury that Sabitzer suffered could obviously have an adverse effect on any potential permanent signing.

“Everyone at the club is disappointed to lose Marcel’s services, as we strive for a strong finish to our season,” the club statement reads.

Sabitzer scored three goals in 18 appearances for the Red Devils, effectively serving as solid cover when Christian Eriksen was injured and Casemiro was suspended during mid-season. Additionally, Scott McTominay has been hurt for long stretches of time, plus there are questions about the validity of Fred being an everyday first team player.

And when we say that Sabitzer is out “for the rest of the season,” we obviously just mean the four matches that United have remaining- three Premier League fixtures this month and the FA Cup final against Manchester City next month.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

