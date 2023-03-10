Man United vs Southampton Team News: Sabitzer, Martial, Alcaraz

Manchester United have indeed responded! Having been utterly humiliated, by their arch-rivals Liverpool last Sunday, we didn’t know how the Red Devils were going to look against Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League knockout round.

They took the entire tie by the scruff of the neck tonight, looking dominant in taking the home leg 4-1. Now comes their next league fixture, at home to Southampton FC.

Manchester United vs Southampton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun, March 12, 3pm, Old Trafford

PL Table Position: United 3rd, 49 pts Southampton 19th, 21 pts

Form Guide: United LWWDW Southampton WLWLL

Google Result Probability: United 71% Southampton 11% Draw 18%

Team News for Both Sides

There is only one fresh injury concern, January transfer window acquisition Marcel Sabitzer who is doubtful due to a knock. Meanwhile Christian Eriksen (ankle) is out until late April, Anthony Martial (groin) is out until who only knows? and Dutchman Donny van de Beek (knee) is out for the season.

As for the penultimate side in the table, Carlos Alcaraz (knee) is a doubt. Meanwhile Juan Larios (muscular) and Valentino Livramento (muscular) are ruled out of this one.

Saints need a win in the worst way, but they seem to be catching United at the wrong time.

