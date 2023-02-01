Manchester United did what they needed to do on January Transfer Window Deadline Day- sign a midfielder as cover for the injured Christian Eriksen. They landed one in Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer, who will be with the club on loan for the rest of the season.

“I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad,” Sabitzer said in a club statement. “I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager”.

Welcome to United, Marcel Sabitzer ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2023

The 28-year-old, who was a captain at RB Leipzig, before switching to Bayern, added the following:

“Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions.

“From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me.”

/

I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.”

He became the third and final signing of the window for United. Below we have recapped the club’s transfer activity this period. Click on the links where highlighted for more on that transaction.

Manchester United January 2023 Transfer Window Analysis

Incomings

Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) Loan

Wout Weghorst (Burnley) Loan

Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich) Loan

Outgoings

Martin Dubravka (loan recall)

Shola Shoretire Loan (Bolton Wanderers)

Charlie Savage (Forest Green) Loan

Ondrej Mastny (Portadown) Loan

Di’Shon Bernard (Portsmouth) Loan

Charlie McNeill (Newport) Loan

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories