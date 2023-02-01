Manchester United did what they needed to do on January Transfer Window Deadline Day- sign a midfielder as cover for the injured Christian Eriksen. They landed one in Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer, who will be with the club on loan for the rest of the season.
“I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad,” Sabitzer said in a club statement. “I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager”.
Welcome to United, Marcel Sabitzer ?#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2023
The 28-year-old, who was a captain at RB Leipzig, before switching to Bayern, added the following:
“Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions.
“From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me.”
I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.”
He became the third and final signing of the window for United. Below we have recapped the club’s transfer activity this period. Click on the links where highlighted for more on that transaction.
Manchester United January 2023 Transfer Window Analysis
Incomings
Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) Loan
Wout Weghorst (Burnley) Loan
Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich) Loan
Outgoings
Martin Dubravka (loan recall)
Shola Shoretire Loan (Bolton Wanderers)
Charlie Savage (Forest Green) Loan
Ondrej Mastny (Portadown) Loan
Di’Shon Bernard (Portsmouth) Loan
Charlie McNeill (Newport) Loan
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.
Leave a Reply