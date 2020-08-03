Ryan Giggs Says United Should Get Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish

Manchester United club legend Ryan Giggs sounds exactly like most of the club’s supporters right now when it comes to summer transfer window strategy. He believes Old Trafford should acquire both Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish this summer.
Sancho has long been the top target at United, and it does appear rather likely that a deal will be struck, but it still might be a couple weeks or so until it gets finalized and announced.
Grealish has also reportedly been the top of the wish list, for quite some time, but as United moves closer to signing Sancho, they naturally distance from trying to acquire the Villa captain. They’ve also been linked with several other forwards who can play out wide, including Chelsea’s Callum-Hudson Odoi and Wolverhampton Wanderers Raul Jimenez.
“Two good players,” said the man who spent 29 of his 46 years on Earth with United during an interview on the Webby and O’Neill YouTube channel.
“I think the thing with Grealish is he’s obviously used to the Premier League and doesn’t need to adapt to it so that’s good. For me from the outside, it looks like he’s got the mentality to come to this place and not bother him. Certain players can get overawed.”
“Also, the good thing this year is he’s got 10 goals [in all competitions] and got into double figures so that would be one question mark I would have had with him: does he score enough goals?
“To get to double figures with no penalties for Villa is impressive.”
Obviously, this is an either or proposition with these two players, and if one is acquired someone talented and productive in the final third would have to thus go to the bench.
Most observers seem to agree that it would be Mason Greenwood, and if so that’s a promising young talent to have as a super-sub.
Ryan Giggs went on to discuss what makes Sancho special.
“Sancho is quick, direct but also an intelligent player,” said the Welsh National Team Manager and co-owner and Salford City.
“What I like about him is when he gets into those areas with the final ball, he doesn’t panic.”
“A lot of quick wide players sometimes do, but he picks out the right pass.”
“He’s someone who can counter-attack if we’re going to play that but also if a team are going to sit back, he can beat players and make things happen. They are two signings that may be available and if we’re able to get them, I would go and get them.”
We’ll see if Ed Woodward and company can get the deal(s) closed before the deadline. Watch this space.
