Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim met the media for the first time this summer preseason tour, and the session overflowed with talking points, stories and narratives. We already covered the likes of Harry Maguire, Matheus Cunha and Luke Shaw earlier today. But the United players who were left out of the tour were brought up as well.

Marcus Rashford has found a new home on loan at Barcelona. But he was in the same class as Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia– a parting ways is in the best interests of both sides.

Premier League Summer Series FYIs

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Kickoff: Sun July 27, 7pm, Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Team News, Both Sides: go here

Starting Lineup Predictions: MUFC West Ham

So they’ll never player for United again? Never say never, says Amorim.

There might actually be a way back in for them.

“There are different reasons for the players,” Amorim responded, to a reporter question about the four outcasts, during a presser at Soldier Field earlier today.

“Some players have to find a new place to have more space in the team. Other players clearly show that they want a new challenge and they want new teams. So we are just allowing these players to have time to think and to decide,” he said.

“If you reach a point that they have to join the team, they will join the team because they are our players. And I know for a fact that [CEO] Omar [Berrarda] and [director of football] Jason [Wilcox] at the club have a number for these players.”

Amorim was asked if he would be content with the squad he currently has, if the season was starting right now. Of course, he gave the press conference answer.

There is nothing else he could have said. But if you follow the team, then you obviously know they have lots of problems, and they can’t be solved with just Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

And while yes, if you are a club interested in acquiring one of United’s cast out players, then you can obviously use their exile status as a negotiating tactic. However, Amorim made it clear- the club will not be lowballed this transfer window.

They will not give these players away for nothing.

“If they don’t reach that number, they will be Manchester United players,” Amorim continued.

“No doubts about that.

“I understand that the clubs are maybe waiting for the last minute, but they can have surprises. And I’m ready to receive the players.

“They have more competition. If you want to play in the World Cup this year, they need to play. So I’m really happy with that because I have more options if they have to fight each other to play.”

So could this all work to their advantage? Is this a life line for Sancho, Antony, Garnacho and Malacia?

