You can’t blame Cristiano Ronaldo for wanting to play Champions League football this season, as he’s been a part of that competition for the past 19 years. It’s a competition that he dominates, but also one that his current club, Manchester United, won’t be a part of in 2022-23.
This reality, plus the lack of summer transfer window activity by United this summer, has the Portugese superstar extremely frustrated, and reportedly wanting out. Multiple outlets are running with this narrative today: should the club receive a suitable offer, Ronaldo believes he should go.
Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision. ??? #Ronaldo
Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. pic.twitter.com/VRji13zrz0
It had been thought that Ronaldo was going to stay, and see out the rest of his two year contract, amid interest from Chelsea, among others. Also, United don’t want CR7 to leave, but the team’s lack of ambition right now in the transfer market has the serial Ballon d’Or winner wanting out.
While most of their fellow big six rivals have signed several players this window, United haven’t been able to get even a single deal over the line yet. (Although Tyrell Malacia is close).
#Ronaldo did exactly what I thought he would do, score goals but make the team worse. The transfer request also kills the idea he turned down Man City because of his love for Man United ? https://t.co/X7Xw9uRnm4
In addition to Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli are said to be keen.
In some ways, Ronaldo saved the team from mid to lower table last season. He was their scoring. period. But you can’t ignore the fact that the team got worse after he made that spectacular deadline day move.
Not saying that is causational, as you have all kinds of other factors at play here, but it’s hard to say what’s really best for United right now.
He’ll do what’s best for himself, and there is nothing wrong with that, but where does the club go from here? Stand pat and keep clinging to the past?
Or let him go, get a new striker and actually rebuild? Right now, it looks like United is leaning towards the former, but then again it’s just because it’s the path of least resistance. Ronaldo is right about this- they aren’t showing any ambition right now towards competing for trophies, and there is no reason, at least right now, to believe they will.
