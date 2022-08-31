It was certainly a very news-worthy press conference today, with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Amid news of the club possibly making an 11th hour move for out of favor Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest, Ten Hag downplayed reports that his own unwanted right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, would leave before deadline day. This, despite reported interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham. According to ETH, United’s summer transfer business is now done.

“Of course, Aaron will stay in,” the United gaffer responded when asked about the status of AWB, and the summer transfer window.

“So this squad, we will go from September to a minimum of January and we will play with this squad this season.”

“I think [there won’t be any more signings],” the United gaffer added on Wednesday. “It will be the end for this window, but when there is a great opportunity we always have to be alert at this top club.”

So, in other words, never say never. But at the same time, United have gotten everyone they wanted, except for Frenkie de Jong, so in all likelihood, yes, this is the army they will go to war with in 2022-23.

Manchester United at Leicester City FYIs

PL Table Position: United 11th, 6pts Leicester 20th 4pts

Form Guide: United WWLL Southampton LLLD

Google Result Probability: United 46% Leicester City 29% Draw 25%

Team news for both sides

Before we get to the injury stuff, a bit more transfer related team news. Ten Hag said it was “clear” Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford this season, or at least until the January window. The Dutchman then provided the following updates on two injured United players:

“Victor Lindelof is training with the team but just one session and he was out for three weeks. Anthony Martial is not available.” So get ready for the deadline day fixture.

