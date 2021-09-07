Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Manchester United Training Ground

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially home! He’s returned to the Manchester United training complex at Carrington ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United. After having broken the international scoring record for men’s competition, in a World Cup qualifier win over Ireland, Portugal led their team captain leave the squad and report to his new club.
Well, not really “new,” as he dominated during his stint from 2003-2009, but it’s a new stint at Old Trafford for CR7. Here are some if the very first snaps below:
Ronaldo is back at Manchester United’s training ground with Solskjaer ?? pic.twitter.com/TafAhSCUDe
— B/R Football (@brfootball) September 7, 2021
The return of Ronaldo has created a massive buzz; not just at United, but in football overall. His No. 7 shirt sales are absolutely off the charts, and United will recoup the transfer fee that they paid Juventus for him in no time at all.
In addition to the photos of Ronaldo chatting with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club account posted this video footage, just a few minutes ago, of their club legend among legends taking to the training pitch:
First day back ?
? @Cristiano ?#MUFC | #UnitedOnTikTok pic.twitter.com/vVT3NGoxQD
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 7, 2021
Ronaldo will obviously start this weekend against Newcastle, but who might join him in the starting XI? We took a very early look at over at this link. While it is international break, and these periods are typically pretty boring, the return of Ronaldo has certainly spiced up all our lives.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind