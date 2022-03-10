Man United Team News vs Tottenham: Ronaldo, Cavani, Shaw, Varane

Manchester United were without defenders Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane (both due to Covid), plus forwards Edinson Cavani (groin) and Cristiano Ronaldo (an arcane “hip flexor” injury) for this past Sunday’s derby disaster at Manchester City.
Ronaldo’s absence is shrouded in controversy, but it seems now that interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s party line may indeed have been the real truth. Ronaldo posted an Instagram message that pictured him in training, with a caption indicating his hopes that he can return to action on Saturday when the Red Devils host Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kick: Sat Mar 12, 5:30, Old Trafford
Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
Football Podcast: Apple Spotify
Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 28% Manchester United 45% Draw 27%
Odds: Tottenham Hotspur +230 Manchester United +110 Draw +250
PL Form: Tottenham Hotspur WWLWL Manchester United LDWWD
PL Position: Tottenham Hotspur 7th, 26mp, 45pts Manchester United 5th, 28mp, 47pts
Other United Team News
Moving on to other United team news items, those not concerning Ronaldo…Not sure yet if Shaw will return, as he hasn’t been seen training yet, but according to numerous reports, he’s interested in opening up contract extension talks. Varane confirmed that he is fit to feature in this matchup of two traditional big six clubs that have fallen from grace.
As for Cavani, he’s been injured for 21 of United’s 37 fixtures across all competitions this season, and he’ll likely make it 22 of 38 on Saturday. He posted a photo, on Monday, of himself recovering at home.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind