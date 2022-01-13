United Team News at Aston Villa: Ronaldo, Sancho, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot

Manchester United will face Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side for the second time in six days at the weekend. This time it will be at Villa Park, for a league fixture, with United having emerged victorious 1-0, at their place, on Monday in FA Cup competition.
There is a lot ground to cover with some pretty big names, MUFC team news wise, so let’s just jump right in on that.
Manchester United at Aston Villa FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Jan 15, 5:30, Villa Park
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Premier League Pod: go here
Premier League Position: Man United 7th, 31 pts, Aston Villa 14th, 22 pts
Premier League Form Guide: Man United LWDWW Villa LLWLW
United Team News
Summer splash signing Jadon Sancho and face of the franchise Cristiano Ronaldo were both missing from the squad against Villa because of muscle injuries. Ditto for Team Captain Harry Maguire and Phil Jones. Interim manager Ralf Ragnick provided an update on Ronaldo, Jones and Maguire earlier this week.
The German expects to have all four players back in the team and available for selection on Saturday. However, they will be without the suspended pair in Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw while Paul Pogba remains out until at least February.
Diogo Dalot required stitches after suffering a gash to his ankle during the first half of the FA Cup third round triumph, but played through the pain nonetheless.
The full-back has made it known that he’ll be fine and available for selection this weekend.
Elsewhere reserve goalkeeper Dean Henderson missed out of Monday due to a slight illness but, quickly returned to training.
Finally, Eric Bailly (heavily linked with a transfer out this January) is away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, with the Ivory Coast now beginning their campaign.
Prediction: Villa 1, United 1
Score draw to continue the mid-table malaise for both sides.
