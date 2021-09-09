Man United Team News vs Newcastle: Ronaldo, Sancho, Fred, McTominay

It’s pretty easy, at least on paper, to size up this match: Manchester United hosting Newcastle United. The Theatre of Dreams has been completely nightmarish for the Magpies as they have won only once in their last 36 league games there (26L, 9D). Stat courtesy of the weekly EPL podcast, Added Extra Time.
The only Newcastle win came during the dark ages of David Moyes, and thus United are heavily favored here, to the tune of -500. Newcastle can be had for +1200 while the odds of a draw are +575.
Manchester United vs Newcastle United FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Sept 11, 3pm BST, Old Trafford, TV: USA Network
Premier League Position: United 3rd, 7pts Newcastle 17th, 1 pt.
Premier League Form Guide: United WDW Newcastle DLL
Team News for Both Sides
The main storyline of course is the re-debut of Cristiano Ronaldo- will he start? If not, when will he come on? Portugal allowed CR7 to leave the international setup early so that he could start training as soon as possible with his “new” club.
All the Ronaldo news overshadowed Jadon Sancho, who left the England camp early due to a knock. He;s fine, and training full pace with the first team.
Elsewhere Fred, the Brazilian midfielder, is a doubt due to quarantine and isolation protocols that accompany international travel in the age of covid. One of his midfield partners, Scott McTominay, is recovering from surgery on a hip issue.
Finally, Marcus Rashford, Alex Telles, Dean Henderson and Phil Jones (yes, he somehow still collects a paycheck from the club for some reason) remain out of commission as long term absentees.
Flipping over to Newcastle, a side that always seems to be bit by the injury bug, Martin Dubravka, Jonjo Shelvey, Paul Dummett, Ryan Fraser, Karl Darlow, Elliott Andersen out.
Meanwhile Callum Wilson is a doubt due to a thigh issue. Issac Hayden is doubtful as well. getting close to a return.
Prediction: United 4, Newcastle 1
Look for Sancho to open his United account and for Ronaldo to score, at least once, in his big return.
