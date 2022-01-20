Man United Team News vs West Ham: Ronaldo, Sancho, Cavani

In the words of Stanley Burrell, a very well known early ’90s MC, “here comes the hammer” to Old Trafford. (I think you can infer which rap star we’re talking about) It’s a phenomenal match-up for Manchester United who are unbeaten in their last 13 against West Ham United at Old Trafford.
This run dates back to a 1-0 loss, a league fixture, back in 2007. It’s easy to see why United have added motivation here, or whenever they’ve faced the Hammers while David Moyes has been in charge.
Man United vs West Ham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 22nd January 2022
Starting XI Prediction: Man United West Ham
Team News: Man United West Ham
Premier League Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Man United (WLWDW) West Ham (WWWWL)
While that streak obviously goes much farther back than Moyes’ ill-fated 2013-14 campaign, one that he wasn’t even allowed to finish, I guess this long undefeated patch is some form of United collecting capital for the money they spent to make Moyes go away that April.
Man United Team News
Caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Edinson Cavani picked up a minor injury in training while Jadon Sancho missed the midweek win at Brentford due to personal reasons.
He could be back on the weekend.
The bigger news item here relates to the club’s galactico, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was visibly upset when he got subbed off for Harry Maguire in the 71′ of last night’s 3-1 win at Brentford FC.
Ronaldo is match fit, obviously, but apparently he’s not fully recovered to go all 90 minutes right now.
“That is normal — a striker wants to score — but he has come back from a little injury and it was important to remember we have got another game coming up,” Rangnick told BT Sport said after the match.
“I didn’t expect him to hug me after being subbed, l know how goal scoring players think and how they tick but I have to take my decisions in the interest of the team.
“I have no issue whatsoever with Cristiano, he came back from an injury and didn’t train for one and a half weeks. Why should I not make use of the players on the bench?”
So don’t expect Ronaldo to go the full 90 here.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind