As Manchester United prepare to host Brentford FC on Wednesday, the main storyline revolves around the rift between Anthony Martial and Ralf Rangnick. The Frenchman has fallen far out of favor for quite some time, and one wonders if his days at the club are numbered.
Rangnick insists the once fractured player-manager relationship has now been mended though. “I’m here now for six weeks, all the things that needed to be said, I said after the press conference (at Aston Villa),” Rangnick said to a news conference today.
Manchester United at Brentford FC
Kickoff: Wed, Jan 19, Brentford Community Stadium
Premier League Form: United DLWDW Brentford LLWLL
Premier League Position: United 7th, 32 pts Brentford 14th, 23 pts
Google Result Probability: United 53% Brentford 25% Draw 22%
“I had a conversation with him on Sunday, a personal conversation with him about what happened and how I saw the whole situation, the matter is now resolved.
“He didn’t train yesterday and the day before yesterday, he will probably train today [Tuesday] and after training then I will take the decision if he is nominated [for the squad] or not. Let’s see what will happen then.”
Rangnick had said that Martial didn’t want to play, in the 2-2 draw with Villa on Saturday. However, the forward disputed that claim on social media. At this point, the Martial soap opera has grown rather tedious, so we best just move on.
The caretaker boss hopes to have his talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, and his sputtering struggling striker Marcus Rashford back for this clash, but it’s a day-to-day situation with both. It is likely that the pair will be available, but we’ll likely have to wait for a last minute fitness test.
“Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training today but in the press conference before Villa I was convinced Cristiano would be ready and Marcus so we have to wait,” Rangnick continued.
“I think they both could be available.”
Elsewhere Paul Pogba has finally resumed training, but he’s at least a week away from returning.
“Paul Pogba had his first day of training with the whole group and he showed what an extraordinary player he could be,” the German added.
“He won’t be available for the two games this week but after the break against Middlesbrough and Burnley he could be.”
We’ll see who is match fit, and how Rangnick shapes his team. Should be interesting.
Prediction: United 2, Brentford 1
United must stop settling for draws. The top four is still there for the taking this season, but they must step up and take it.
