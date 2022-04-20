Liverpool 4, United 0 News and Notes: Ronaldo, Pogba, Rashford, Lingard

From the Manchester United side of things, what really is there to say at this point? A 4-0 boat-racing at the hands of their biggest rivals, bringing the aggregate score of the season series to 9-0. Typically, nobody does that to United, and there should be no way that any Red Devils side would let Liverpool do that to them. Where is the pride? Liverpool won possession 72%-28%, shots 14-2 and shots on goal 5-0.
Yet somehow, it felt even more lopsided than that! But before we get into all the bad, let’s start with the good. The tribute to Ronaldo at the 7’ mark. There was an ovation for CR7 that brought both sides of the rivalry together, in a greater cause. Here’s the video of the crowd at Anfield below:
7-minutes in, Liverpool and Man United fans show their support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. ?? pic.twitter.com/5TCxj5oxKO
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2022
Ronaldo had to miss the game due to the shocking death of his newborn son. Thus, homage was paid by home and away supporters alike.
Now on to Paul Pogba, who was apparently “injured” although pretty much nobody seems to think he really got hurt. Everyone believes he just doesn’t care to play right now, so he just exited.
Pogba jacking it in inside ten minutes at Anfield is the ideal summary of his time at Old Trafford.
— Wayne Barton (@WayneSBarton) April 19, 2022
“Pogba in a United” was a top trending term on Twitter today, as United supporters all over the world tweeted their hopes that this is the last time we seem Pogba in a United shirt/jersey. What an awful way for him to go out, but fitting at the same time.
Masterclass from Paul Pogba.
Get subbed off early so he can’t be scapegoated by certain people and pundits.
I Respect It! ? #MUFC
— ManUtd Analytics ? (@Utd_Analytics) April 19, 2022
While there is blame to go around, everywhere, including with Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick for selecting a League Cup fixture kind of team, we’ll move next to the two players singled out by club legend and pundit Roy Keane.
He said: “Jesse Lingard came on, he should’ve been gone two years ago. Rashford played like a child upfront.”
Jesse Lingard wearing gloves on April 19 maybe sums up Manchester United this season…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 19, 2022
Indeed Lingard, who was once called “a professional Instagrammer” by Keane, was widely mocked for his gloves today. As for Rashford, he just needs to move elsewhere, preferably overseas, to try and find himself again. This ain’t it, for anybody involved.
Manchester United Summer Transfer Window Keep or Cut Series
Midfielders Attack Defenders Goalkeepers
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind