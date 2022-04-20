Liverpool 4, United 0 News and Notes: Ronaldo, Pogba, Rashford, Lingard

From the Manchester United side of things, what really is there to say at this point? A 4-0 boat-racing at the hands of their biggest rivals, bringing the aggregate score of the season series to 9-0. Typically, nobody does that to United, and there should be no way that any Red Devils side would let Liverpool do that to them. Where is the pride? Liverpool won possession 72%-28%, shots 14-2 and shots on goal 5-0.

Yet somehow, it felt even more lopsided than that! But before we get into all the bad, let’s start with the good. The tribute to Ronaldo at the 7’ mark. There was an ovation for CR7 that brought both sides of the rivalry together, in a greater cause. Here’s the video of the crowd at Anfield below:


Ronaldo had to miss the game due to the shocking death of his newborn son. Thus, homage was paid by home and away supporters alike.

Now on to Paul Pogba, who was apparently “injured” although pretty much nobody seems to think he really got hurt. Everyone believes he just doesn’t care to play right now, so he just exited.

“Pogba in a United” was a top trending term on Twitter today, as United supporters all over the world tweeted their hopes that this is the last time we seem Pogba in a United shirt/jersey. What an awful way for him to go out, but fitting at the same time.

While there is blame to go around, everywhere, including with Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick for selecting a League Cup fixture kind of team, we’ll move next to the two players singled out by club legend and pundit Roy Keane.

He said: “Jesse Lingard came on, he should’ve been gone two years ago. Rashford played like a child upfront.”

Indeed Lingard, who was once called “a professional Instagrammer” by Keane, was widely mocked for his gloves today. As for Rashford, he just needs to move elsewhere, preferably overseas, to try and find himself again. This ain’t it, for anybody involved.

