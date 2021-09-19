While Manchester United have absolutely dominated West Ham United lately, today’s clash at the London Stadium still provides them with an opportunity to prove something this season. Yes, they enter the Sunday matinee top of the table, but the Hammers will be the best opponent that they have faced, thus far, on the young season.
They’re also coming off a shocking upset loss in midweek to Young Boys, in the UCL, so there are a multitude of reasons why United will be extra motivated to get the win here. Let’s do the first half news and notes!
Cristiano made no mistake with the follow up to equalize ?
(via @NBCSportsSoccer)pic.twitter.com/JexoEUb36G
— B/R Football (@brfootball) September 19, 2021
Paul Pogba went to ground, for several minutes, after a challenge from the Hammers’ Kurt Zouma in the third minute. The former Chelsea man stepped on Pogba’s foot/side of the foot and that caused the Frenchman to require assistance and medical attention.
He eventually limped off the pitch, albeit by his own power, temporarily. He quickly returned to action, where he was met by a chorus of boos. Pogba already has seven assists this season, after having only notched three all of last season.
Said Benrahma opened the scoring in this match, via a deflection off Raphael Varane in the 30′.
1-0 West Ham United. Benrahma’s shot gets deflected by Varane and goes in! pic.twitter.com/yC0VNzqo8k
— ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) September 19, 2021
Pictured above is his celebration. Cristiano Ronaldo leveled five minutes later, off a follow-up. You can see the footage off that above.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind