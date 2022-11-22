Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United Officially Part Ways

Almost all of the time, there is no such thing as “mutually parting ways.” One side is typically more ready to end the partnership than the other. When it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United however, this truly is mutual! He wanted out this summer, but his agent couldn’t find a suitor for him that was playing UEFA Champions League football this season.

After a very controversial and fiery interview with Piers Morgan, a session which saw Ronaldo hit out at United manager Erik ten Hag, and the club itself, MUFC could not wait to jettison him.

Good!

This was long overdue, and both sides released a public statement confirming the split.

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

The longer Ronaldo remained at the club, the more he was destroying his own legacy.

A club statement issued by United, minutes ago, reads: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Love the inclusion of the word “progress” there, as the Portugal superstar told Morgan during the infamous interview that the club had made “zero progress” since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. He also said that he “doesn’t respect” Ten Hag.

Ronaldo’s contract at Old Trafford was due to run until the end of this season, expiring in June.

In a simultaneous statement, Ronaldo stated: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

CR7 will not have to wait until the January transfer window opens to find a new club. He is now officially a free agent. Where does he go next? What does this all mean for him? What does it mean for United? As we all knew this day was inevitable since the first day of World Cup break, we have already made an attempt to answer these questions, here, here and here.

Ronaldo is currently in Qatar, leading Portugal who are set to kick off their tournament against Ghana on Thursday.

We’ll just say, once again, how it is really sad to see the second Ronaldo United stint end in this manner. In a fan survey posted on the official club website, he was voted the best Red Devils player of the Premier League era.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories