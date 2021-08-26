Manchester United Transfer Talk: Ronaldo, Niguez, Camavinga

Summer transfer window deadline day is in our crosshairs now, so is Old Trafford going to step up to the plate and get one more major deal over the line? Could it be a major box office acquisition, i.e. bringing Ronaldo back?
Or will United finally sign Eduardo Camavinga- someone they have been linked to all summer? How about another long term target- Saul Niguez? Let’s dive right in, starting with CR7.
It was reported on Monday that Ronaldo made a formal request to leave Juventus, and thus we looked at the only four realistic destinations for him, which included United. However, the latest reports suggest that Manchester City are the only club in the world who could honestly afford to sign him right now.
An article in Gazzetta dello Sport states that his agent, Jorge Mendes, has reached out to Manchester City about their interest, adding that the winger has no qualms about returning to Manchester despite his glorious spell with United.
With Harry Kane now admitting that he’s not leaving Tottenham, perhaps City make the most sense, or at least the club that comes the closest to making sense.
PSG have already had a blockbuster summer, bringing in the likes of Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos.
It’s safe to say that they are done with their summer transfer business. Speaking of a French connection, Camavinga remains there for the taking, as he only has one year left on his current deal. Rennes must cash in during this final week, or risk losing him for free.
Meanwhile Niguez has had an exit sanctioned by his club, but he won’t come cheap. He’s available, but will United spend?
Only if they can sell off some excess players, according to a new report in ESPN FC. But is that actually going to happen?
Maybe not, and probably night as we enter the final week of the window. Maybe they can reach a deal on a permanent move for Jesse Lingard?
It’s a shame the United board are acting this way, because a defensive midfield replacement may just be exactly what they need to finally get over the hump this season.
