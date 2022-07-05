Cristiano Ronaldo Skips Training, Could Miss Man United Summer Tour

Let the speculation and scrutinization begin- where will Cristiano Ronaldo play his club football this season? The 37-year-old Portugese superstar missed the first day of Manchester United’s preseason training camp at Carrington on Tuesday, as he remains in Portugal.
That’s according to Sky Sports, who also confirmed that the club are currently unsure whether or not Ronaldo will join the club on their preseason tour this summer. Overall, United are in the dark on CR7’s plans this season, according to ESPN.
As was reported over the weekend, Ronaldo is very frustrated by United’s lack of ambition this summer transfer window, and the lack of new big signings has him feeling skeptical about the team’s chances of competing for major trophies in 2022-23. While Ronaldo still has one year left on his current deal, and the club have a “he is not for sale” stance, the high-flying forward wants to have an opportunity to leave, should Old Trafford receive a suitable offer.
He knows that he doesn’t have much time left in his career, and hopes to have a chance to play UEFA Champions League football this year. As arguably the greatest player in the history of that competition, it’s easy to understand why he is making such demands.
But where does he go? FC Barcelona? Yes, it is actually a possibility, according to The Independent, who report that Ronaldo is even willing to take a huge pay-cut in order to get this transfer.
AS claims that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has held talks with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, about a potential deal. Just like Ronaldo almost joined Manchester City, on deadline day last summer, yes, the Real Madrid legend might actually consider switching to the club’s biggest rivals.
Yes, it’s all just mercenary business, and as fans, we’re only rooting for badges and uniforms, not players sometimes.
Ronaldo has also been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and even Napoli this summer.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and The Sports Bank on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
