United Team News vs Wolves: Ronaldo, McTominay, Varane, Cavani

Manchester United will head to the Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, and the big team news for this match relates to the transfer market, not the fitness situation.
United club legend Cristiano Ronaldo had been poised for a shock move to arch-rivals Manchester City, but it fell apart in the final stages. Now he’s on the brink of an even more surprising development, a return to United. Here’s a link to more on that.
Manchester United at Wolves FYIs
Kickoff: Sun Aug. 29, 4:30 pm, Molineux
Series History: United wins 8 Draws 3 Wolves wins
Odds: United 4/5 Draw 13/5 Wolves 7/2
Manchester United Team News
Managers almost never open talk about transfer situations, understandably so, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer freely admitted that his club is working on bringing Ronaldo back.
Holding midfielder Scott McTominay is out due to a groin injury, while Marcus Rashford is still working his way towards full match fitness after undergoing a shoulder operation. Alex Telles is another
Edinson Cavani is poised to finally return while Raphael Varane is expected to make his debut in a Red Devils shirt.
Prediction: United 1, Wolves 0
