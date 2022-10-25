No shortage of storylines for Manchester United as they take on FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night. According to multiple reports, Cristiano Ronaldo, dropped for the Chelsea match on the weekend, has now resumed training with the rest of the squad. He had been training alone, as his highly publicized walkout on his own team in the previous fixture found him left out of the team entirely.

Deservedly so, we might add. But now he’s back with his teammates and could be in line to feature here. The Portugese superstar has two goals in 12 appearances thus far this season.

Manchester United FC Sheriff FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs Oct 27, 8pm, Old Trafford

Competition: UEFA Europa League Group Stages Group E Matchday 5 of 6

UEL Group Standing: United 2nd, 9 pts FC Sherrif 3rd, 3pts

UEL Form: United WWWL FC Sheriff LLLW

United Team News

United’s score draw against Chelsea came at a tremendous cost. Central defender supreme Raphael Varane suffered a serious knee injury, and he’ll be out until after the World Cup. It’s a big blow not just for United, but for France.

He’ll now join Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe and Donny van de Beek in the United training room. The troika remain out as long term injury absentees. There is good news though, and the good news is that Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial have all returned to training.

