Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Request to Leave Juventus

The summer 2021 transfer window sure started slow, but it really came alive and showed strong in the second half. We have already seen Lionel Messi switch teams, could we see Cristiano Ronaldo move on as well?
According to Fabrizio Romano, one of the leading journalists in the world among those who specialize in global football transfers, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a formal request to leave Juventus.
Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the bench for Udinese-Juventus. Official. ??? #Ronaldo
He’s NOT starting – it was a precise request from Cristiano because he hopes to find a solution on the market in the next days.
But Juventus have received NO official bids yet for Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/sQ0z3rO1Bk
The Milan based Romano, who currently reports for Sky Sports Italy and The Guardian, points out that Ronaldo is hoping the invisible hand of the free market will settle his situation appropriately and justly.
However, Juve have yet to receive any bids as of yet, and we only have eight days left in the summer transfer window. You also have the obvious problem that the list of potential suitors is very small and it includes:
Manchester City
one of only two clubs that have the money to buy anyone anywhere anytime, but last we checked, like half their team is wing players right now. Plus a United club legend among club legends suiting up for City? C’mon.
Although with this Harry Kane thing probably not going to happen, you just never know.
Manchester United
A long awaited return, or a great price of just $34.2 million (according to reports)? Sure, sounds wonderful on paper, but that means Old Trafford would need to get sales of surplus players, especially so in attack, lined up/executed first.
Another in the maybe pile. Ronaldo only has one year left on his deal, and he is 36, in case you were wondering why a galactico in his orbit would only cost about $34m.
Paris Saint-Germain
The other club in Man City’s category but with Messi signed and all their other drunken sailor level spending, how will it work under Financial Fair Play? This would seem likely, but only if/when Kylian Mbappe moves on.
And ifs and buts were candy and nuts, then we’d all have a Merry Christmas.
Real Madrid
This seemed to have made the most sense, until manager Carlo Ancelotti ruled it out. In the end, it may be that CR7 stays put. While Ronaldo definitely wants out, the club isn’t interested in selling him right now, and they have adopted a public stance that the face of Portugal football is staying put.
as a Juventus fan, he has been a disaster. our goal difference has plumetted since he came and as gd = more wins that might have cost us our record-breaking ten. . his social media fans are the most toxic i`ve dealt with (and will leave with him) , his 30 goals come at the sacrifice of the rest of the team….until now when he`s found out he`s part of a team. i hope someone takes him, because him on the pitch is like playing with 10 men.
Juvy as been my boyhood club, great players have come and go. C. Ronald is not an exception, for now. But he needs to understand one thing the club is bigger than him, no one is stopping him from leaving he can as well cancel his contract by mutual and go look for a club. Old ladies always in my heart…
Yeah, u can say what ever u want about him, he still deliver wen u don’t expect it and if not because of him u will not be in the champions league this season…. U know how to watch ball but u don’t understand football…
That’s true Cristiano ronaldo has helped Juventus and Juventus didn’t help him he always put his effort with his mentality to win and last season without him you would have be in champions league his 29 league goals help juventus.