The timing of the very controversial Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan is very curious. It leaked right after he left Manchester United to join Portugal at the World Cup. By the time he returns to United, it will be close to the January transfer window opening up.

Given what he said about his manager, Erik ten Hag, and the club’s owners, the Glazer family, it’s clear that Ronaldo publicly trashed them for the purpose of forcing an exit.

There is no way back for him, and according to reports Ten Hag doesn’t want him back. But what about the tournament in Qatar? Will all of this hullabaloo provide a distraction for the Portugal national team?

Midfielder Joao Mario says no.

“I don’t see a problem with the timing [of Ronaldo’s interview] so it’s fine for us,” Mario, who plays club ball with Benfica, told a press conference today.

“I don’t think it puts further pressure on him or on us. We’re used to dealing with great pressure.

“It’s not the first time that a player comes to the national team having a problem with his club. One of the advantages is that we put everything to the side when being here. When we get to the national team, it’s another working group and we try to focus on what’s most important.

“The headlines are always about him [Ronaldo]. Honestly, every time we come to the national team the first questions asked are always about Ronaldo.

“The focus is always on him, and we are used to that.”

Where Ronaldo goes remains to be seen. It’s not just his public feuding with his own club that is hurting his transfer market value right now.

He’s currently having the worst season of his career, with just three goals in 16 appearances.

And two of those three goals came in the UEFA Europa League, a competition that he spent this summer trying to avoid playing in, at all costs.

So who is going to want him now, as he appears to be washed?

We can worry about that later. At yesterday’s training session with Portugal he appeared extremely happy, as he was the very first player on the pitch.

“He is always happy when he is with national team,” said Mario.

“I saw him yesterday and he is fine as always when he arrives here. “He is totally focused on the national team, he is going to be a big help for us at the World Cup.”

It all starts for Portugal on Nov. 24, when they have a group stage clash against Ghana.

