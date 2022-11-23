Manchester United Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo, Glazer Family

Manchester United are off until the League Cup Round of 16 clash against Burnley on December 21. Although they do have two friendlies, Cadiz on December 7, Real Betis on December 10, prior to that. With that extended time off, it’s time to talk some transfer rumors.

So now that Cristiano Ronaldo is finally officially gone– where does the 37-year-old Portugese superstar go next?

He’s also been linked to Newcastle United, but ESPN has already shot that down.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, wants Chelsea, but according to reports that’s not going to happen. Even with the managerial switch, they are simply not interested, just as they weren’t keen on him in the summer either.

There is, however, supposedly some strong interest from the Middle East, as an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia reportedly offered him a crazy contract worth around £2m-a-week back in July.

There was, supposedly, a second club in Saudi Arabia that also offered him stupid money, but CR7 turned it down back then.

Maybe this time he takes the offer? It looks like the football fans on the Arabian peninsula are already embracing the idea, as they did his celebration move after besting his G.O.A.T. rival’s nation in the World Cup yesterday.

Saudi Arabia fans do Cristiano Ronaldo’s SIU after beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Wicked!!pic.twitter.com/umBzhCkAze — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) November 22, 2022

Elsewhere, it took the longest time, but here we are, FINALLY. The Glazer family are ready to sell the club. #GreenAndGoldUntilTheClubIsSold right?

Executive Co-Chairmen and Directors, Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer said, via an official club statement:

“The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives.

“We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future. Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders.”

Wow! And all it took was for Ronaldo to leave. I guess the Glazers believe United, and the Premier League itself even, have maxed out their value.

I know I speak for a lot of people here when I say, once again, “green and gold until the club is sold.”

