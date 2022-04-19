Man United Off-the-Pitch News: Ronaldo, Fernandes, Ten Hag

April 18, 2022 By Leave a Comment
Share

cristiano ronaldo

It’s the eve of the northwest England derby, with Manchester United visiting Liverpool on Tuesday night. But on this Monday, there is a whole going on off the pitch too, in regards to MUFC.

Let’s run through the biggest headlines of the day, starting with the shocking and tragic news shared by Cristiano Ronaldo on his social media pages.

Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: 3pm ET, Tuesday, Apr 19

TV Channel:  USA Network

Starting XI Predictions: United   Liverpool FC

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify    Apple Podcasts

Team News:  United   Liverpool FC

cristiano ronaldo

Ronaldo and his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez announced that their newborn son has passed away. His son’s twin daughter is okay. 

Obviously, this is the worst kind of pain that a parent can feel, and this transcends football. Who knows if he’ll play tomorrow night or not, but whatever decision he makes, we will all have to respect it. 

Only he knows what feels best for him right now.

Ronaldo, who scored a hat trick on Saturday, has four older children. Elsewhere, star midfielder Bruno Fernandes is totally unhurt after being involved in a car crash on his way to training today.

While the photos of the car crash that circulated online looked pretty unsettling, no one involved in the accident was injured, in any way shape or form and Fernandes trained as usual.

“He [Fernandes] was OK and will be for tomorrow,” said United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Finally, the Erik ten Hag deal has been finalized, as it’s officially “here we go” time now.

I guess we should expect an official announcement any day now.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Manchester United

Speak Your Mind