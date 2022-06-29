Man United Transfer Talk: Frenkie de Jong, Ronaldo, Harry Maguire

It’s the off-season for all club competition, almost all of the international play currently being staged are just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means?
It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors, and other assorted news items. So let’s jump with the latest buzz surrounding Manchester United. And well, you know how the transfer window has been going! Go here for more catharsis, and I guess “fun” with that.
Although, it looks like something big is about to happen, as there has actually been a breakthrough now in the pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
And perhaps another deal set to be over the line soon, with Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia closing in.
As you might have heard, last week saw the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorge Mendes, meeting with Chelsea and talk of a potential move to west London came up. Ronaldo has also been linked with AS Roma, Bayern Munich, Sporting Lisbon and now Major League Soccer this summer.
Yes, you knew eventually that this was going to happen, and it’s The Daily Star who brought it to us. Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham (although how much he’s actually involved with the MLS club remains to be seen) reportedly reached out and pitched the 37-year-old about taking his talents to South Beach.
However, it looks like it’s not going to happen, as United don’t want to sell him.
The Portugese G.O.A.T. wants to stay put and see out his out his current two year deal, but never say never. Especially given that CR7 is said to be very frustrated by the lack of signings at Old Trafford this summer.
Ronaldo will be in MLS someday (Lionel Messi probably as well) soon, but not today.
Moving on, despite what many of you may believe, team captain Harry Maguire still has value in the transfer market. FC Barcelona asked about his availability as part of a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to The Sun.
United shot that down, but it was really funny to see all the people who saw this news on Twitter, and Tweeted that the Catalan club should just take the money, instead of the money, plus Maguire being included in a deal for De Jong.
Anyway, hopefully, for everyone involved, the De Jong deal gets over the line soon.
