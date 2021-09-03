Man United News and Notes: Ronaldo, Cavani, Wan-Bissaka

We’re currently on international break, but Manchester United will return to league action in 8 days time, with the start of the Champions League campaign following just three days after that. It will be very interesting to see how manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer selects his first team, and also manages his substitutes when those matches arrive.
We took a look at how that might all shape out over at this link. And in the meantime, we have a whole lot of news items to cover, so let’s dive right in, starting with Cristiano Ronaldo getting his oh so iconic No. 7 shirt back.
A mark of the man ??@ECavaniOfficial ? @Cristiano#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 2, 2021
The number 7 is the most elite shirt numeral in United history, and perhaps of any club anywhere. It’s been worn by George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.
Edinson Cavani will now switch over to No. 21.
Ronaldo is already back at the club, and home from the internationals.
The Portugese captain was granted an early release from the national side, after he broke the international scoring record on Wednesday night, in a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Ireland.
He scored both goals in the match, so it’s safe to say he earned this vacation.
Finally, first choice right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in a bit of legal trouble, as he’s been caught violating the rules of the road.
He appeared in court and pleaded guilty to driving without a qualified license and auto insurance.
His sentencing will come at a later date.
“The player was originally disqualified from driving last year for speeding, and was again stopped in his Lamborghini in June, when police found that he was already banned from getting behind the wheel.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind