Ronaldo, Al Nassr Reach Agreement €200million Per Season Deal

According to various reports, ex-Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, with his deal commencing January 1, 2023.

According to Eurosport, this contract will see Ronaldo, 37, earn €200 million (£172m) for two and a half seasons. That is a whole lot of money, to pay, for one individual footballer.

It’s really a helluva amount of money for Al Nassr to pay a player who has recently had a lot of trouble following the directions of his manager, for both club and country.

There is more on the contract per José Félix Díaz of Marca, “in addition to the hefty signing-on fee (just under 100 million euros) is accompanied by financial incentives via advertising, which will make the Portuguese the highest-paid sportsman in the world.

Their report also says Ronaldo will make about 200 million Euro per season, or $210 million.

Al Nassr will reportedly grant the superstar some off-the-pitch power too, as part of the deal.

Wow! I guess it really paid off for the Portugese striker to give that scathing, revealing interview where he blatantly hit out at the Manchester United leadership, including the Glazer family ownership and managers Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick.

What would you honestly get in return on that investment?

He would be on the wrong side of 40 after this potential deal runs its course. At this point, he’s not even someone who should be starting on his national team, as it’s quite clear from this World Cup that Bruno Fernandes is a much better player than he is.

However, the Saudi Pro League desperately wants the marketing and branding power of a player with over 506 million followers on Instagram. Yes, he’s got more than half a billion followers on just Instagram alone.

The Saudi Arabian top flight needs attention badly, and star power is what makes that happen, Al Nassr knows that. This all part of the grand plan tomake a pitch to host the 2030 World Cup.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

