Ronaldo Becomes first Player in History to Score 700 Club Goals

If you are on team Cristiano in the Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi debate, then you got more ammunition for your argumentation today. Ronaldo came off the bench, for the injured Anthony Martial in the 29′, to score the match winner for Manchester United, who claimed a 2-1 victory over Everton. His scoring strike was monumental, as it marked his 700th goal in club competition.

Yes, when you add ’em all up, for Sporting CP, United, Real Madrid and Juventus, it’s the century club times seven.



700 CLUB GOALS ? THE ONE AND ONLY CRISTIANO RONALDO ? pic.twitter.com/B2ipbUhsZN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 9, 2022

Messi is the next closest, but he’s nine behind. Here’s the footage of the goal below:

The road victory for United today means they’re sitting fifth in the table, one point outside the top four.

It was his long time teammate in Madrid, Casemiro, who provided the assist on the milestone goal. How fitting! The other goal, for United, was provided by Antony- who we could honestly say had his best game so far in a United shirt. Ronaldo and United will next take on Omonia, for the reverse fixture from last week, in Europa League group stage action.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories