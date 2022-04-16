Ronaldo Bags 50th Club Hat Trick to Rescue United vs Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo reminded us today that he might indeed be the G.O.A.T. today as he single-handedly rescued Manchester United from what would have been a total disaster. He scored all three goals in United’s thrilling 3-2 victory at home over bottom side Norwich City. It’s his 50th club hat trick (44 with Real Madrid, 3 each with United and Juventus), and it came at the most optimal time.
It provided United their first win in seven tries, and on this Easter weekend, it resurrected their top four finish hopes. Let’s look at some of the reactions on social media to CR7’s huge day. Starting with a really funny, and accurate Tweet:
Check out the footage of the third and game-winning goal. It was a set piece in which Ronaldo set the free kick to the goalkeeper’s side, with Tim Krul getting two hands on it, but because there was so much inertia and velocity, it went in anyway.
Say what you want about him, and maybe he is or isn’t really bad for the dressing room, but Ronaldo has been United’s best overall player this season, and their top scorer. At age 37, he’s already bagged 20+ goals, so he has to be a part of the plan next year, right?
Maybe Erik ten Hag should reconsider this stance?
