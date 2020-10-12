Manchester United News: Sergio Romero, Marcus Rashford, Ashley Young

The international break comes at the right time for Manchester United and their supporters. The start to the Premier League season has been absolutely atrocious, and the summer transfer window, which closed on the first day of the break, was a total disaster. (Read our analysis, and see our grade here)
Hopefully, things will turn out better when we get to the other side of the internationals. That said, let’s take a look at what is making headlines in the United cyberspace, starting with a player that should have been moved before the deadline, but was not, Sergio Romero.
The goalkeeper who was the No. 2, but is now the No. 3 with Dean Henderson back from his two season loan spell would get playing time elsewhere, but Old Trafford was too lacking in ambition to make it happen. Reportedly, Everton were interested, but United demanded a 10 million GBP loan fee at the last minute.
The Romero situation has grown so frustrating for his camp that his wife, Eliana Guercio, expressed her outrage on social media. And according to ESPN, she’s not the only one. The ESPN FC article reports that the treatment of Romero “has led members of United’s dressing room to express their sympathy with Romero’s situation with many to feel he has been unfairly frozen out after five years of service.”
Romero has recorded 39 clean sheets in his 61 appearances with the club, conceding 27 goals. The 33-year-old Argentine, who is obviously rather popular in the dressing room, has helped the club win trophies in cup competitions during his five year stay with the club.
“It is a very sad day because he desired the chance to go to another club,” Guercio posted on her Instagram.
“He has worked hard every day for this, because he gives his all for United and I think that his chances of playing for United have gone down.
“This doesn’t sound right to me. It doesn’t appear honest or professional or serious that they have to let him go. I am very sad because of this.”
Turning to the internationals now, England currently sit atop the UEFA Nations League A, Group 2 standings the midway point of the group stages. United striker Marcus Rashford, who was honored last week with a MBE award from Queen Elizabeth II, is a big reason why.
He provided the game winning goal in a 2-1 triumph over #1 ranked Belgium yesterday. Rashford converted a penalty kick, smashing it past Simon Mignolet at Wembley Stadium.
Elsewhere, former United captain Ashley Young was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. Now with Inter, he becomes the sixth player in his side to test positive, ahead of the Milan derby. Best wishes to Young and his teammates, and here’s to hoping for a speedy recovery.
