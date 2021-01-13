Manchester United Transfer Talk: Romero, Lingard, Fosu-Mensah

In his press conference on Monday, ahead of his side’s win at Burnley Tuesday night, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave a January transfer window update. He totally threw cold water on the idea of Old Trafford adding anybody this month.
However, OGS also said that “two or three” squad players could be on their way out, so we should have some actual transfer activity in the winter window. Let’s look at which players could leaving FIRST PLACE Manchester United this month, and where they might be going.
Reserve goalkeeper Sergio Romero was not done right by the club in the summer transfer window, and his wife took to social media to make that known. The third choice shot-stopper almost moved to Everton, but the club couldn’t or wouldn’t get a deal done.
Reportedly, United had a price, and they weren’t going to accept a discount. So what now? Well he could find a lifeline in Major League Soccer, and the destination actually has a strong United connection. The Daily Mail, more on that via Be Soccer, says that Romero could be close to making a move to David Beckham’s new MLS franchise, Inter Miami.
The club made the MLS playoffs, despite having a very poor W-L record, in their first season.
ICYMI, Romero said his goodbyes to the club about a week ago.
Turning to another player who is way way way down the depth chart these days, Sky Sports Transfer Centre says Jesse Lingard could have an opportunity to make a loan move to Nice.
According to the posted report: “Jesse Lingard’s representatives have held initial discussions with Nice over a loan move. An official approach is expected in the next week. Manchester United have yet to decide whether to allow Lingard to leave in this transfer window.”
And finally, we cover another fringe player who needs to go elsewhere in order to get playing time. That’s defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, 23, who has now completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee.
“In total, the versatile defender made 30 appearances for United, and everybody at the club would like to wish him the very best of luck with his future career,” the club statement regarding the Dutchman reads.
Fosu-Mensah joined the United youth academy from Ajax, and he made his senior team debut with the Red Devils in 2016. He played only very sparingly this season, making a couple UCL appearances at the right back position.
While jettisoning the excess players doesn’t get all the headlines that acquiring flashy new players do, it is extremely important in the process of building a winner nonetheless.
So be sure to keep an eye on these kinds of overlooked transactions as well.
