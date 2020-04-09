Man United Transfer Talk: Marcos Rojo, Paul Pogba, James Rodriguez

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. (Today’s MUFC news items round-up can be found here)
And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did say today that he believes United will be able to exploit the summer transfer window to their benefit. We begin with the latest on loaned out defender Marcos Rojo.
The defender returned to his old club, Estudiantes de la Plata, in a January loan deal, and now the Argentine club want to extend his stay.
That’s according to Info Cielo (h/t Tribal Football)
Next we turn to the latest in the Paul Pogba, ‘will he stay or will he go now’ saga. Real Madrid have been chasing the unsettled Frenchman for some time, but they now supposedly believe, due to the overall uncertainty of, well, everything, in the world right now that he can be had for a cheaper price than in normal times.
That’s according to AS (h/t Caught Offside). Possibly going the other way in any kind of potential deal here would be Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez. Going back to AS, they claim that United are keen on the Bernabeu outcast, and that makes sense given how Rodriguez has been linked to Old Trafford in the past.
There is a ton of competition for his services though, as Everton, Juventus and Napoli, among others are also keen. Metro has more more.
