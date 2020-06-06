Man United Transfer Talk: Marcos Rojo, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of transfer talk to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United community is talking about, regarding the rumor mill in cyberspace on this Saturday. For today’s MUFC news and notes segment go here.
Central defender Marcos Rojo, currently on loan with childhood club Estudiantes, in his native Argentina, has been caught violating quarantine orders for the second time.
There have been reports his loan deal will not be extended due to his continuing to defy lockdown. He says those reports aren’t true, posting on his Instagram page:
“I haven’t had a call from anyone at the club. It’s incredible how they invent so many stupid things.”
“If I’m leaving Estudiantes, it is not for this and I came here because I wanted and made it possible because United didn’t want to let me go and from here, it was impossible to do anything. It’s a pity that everyone believes what people say.”
Injuries have kept him from making much of an impact, as he’s only featured once in league play this season. He definitely doesn’t fit in at United, so what’s next for him, club wise, is certainly a big mystery once his time at Estudiantes is through.
Elsewhere, long time United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain as well. According to Le10 Sport, PSG bid €60 million for the Lazio midfielder. That’s nowhere near enough though as the club reportedly set a price tag of 80 million for the 25-year-old Serbian.
