Man United Transfer Talk: Rodriguez, Dalot, Maouassa

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. There are now multiple reports that the Premier League could return to action in June, and play matches behind closed doors.
That is of course contingent on containment and mitigation of the coronavirus. Until then we only have transfer talk to do, and before we get started I encourage you to check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
We start with James Rodriguez, a Real Madrid misfit who has been linked with United, quite often, over the years and a little bit this spring.
Now he’s being linked to another new team, and it’s one with a heavy United connection. Club legend David Beckham owns Major League Soccer expansion franchise Inter Miami, and supposedly, he’s looking at bringing Rodriguez stateside.
According to Goal, the negotiations are only in early stages, and there is no formal offer on the table as of yet. Still this would be for Beckham’s Miami club what he was for the LA Galaxy in 2007- a splash signing from Real Madrid. Of course, MLS as a whole is in for some rocky times.
The coronavirus pandemic is hitting all of sports hard, but here in America our response to the pandemic has been pretty awful; especially considering the wealth and power of this great nation.
America really needs to get its act together, if we are to open back up in phases, and be able to stage pro sports again safely. In the meantime, MLS could face obstacles and adversity that the other pro leagues just don’t.
Elsewhere, right back Diogo Dalot is out of favor, largely due to the rise of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He could be looking at moving on, and if so, Paris Saint-Germain are keen, according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo. The report claims that PSG are interested enough to consider spending €40m on him.
Finally, United are reportedly interesting in acquiring Rennes left-back Faitout Maouassa, says the Sun. Although, this really isn’t a proposition that makes too much sense.
The emergence of Brandon Williams has provided over for Luke Shaw at left back, and it seems to be conventional wisdom that United will not be looking for additional help at the position this summer.
