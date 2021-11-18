United Team News at Watford: Rodgers, Solskjaer, Shaw, Cavani, Pogba

With any and all things Manchester United, one must first address the elephant in the room- the managerial situation. By all accounts, and despite logic and reasoning, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not going anywhere, any time soon. Club CEO Ed Woodward, just yesterday, made public remarks indicating that as much.
Amidst this environment, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has been extensively linked with potentially replacing OGS, prompting the Foxes boss to address these transfer rumors. The Northern Irishman, as expected, distanced himself from both the gig and the narratives.
When asked about the situation, Rodgers, ahead of his side’s big match vs Chelsea this weekend, responded:
“Firstly, it’s really disrespectful for you to ask the question when there is a manager in place at the club.
“Secondly, I can’t really comment on it because it’s not real. I’m proud to be here at Leicester City. It is frustrating for supporters and my players, but from a personal perspective, it is something that’s in the modern game, but something I have no focus on whatsoever.
“I’ve got a huge respect for Khun Top [Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha] and the protection of his father’s legacy. I feel I’m in the right place, at the right time, with the right people.”
So that’s that, I guess; at least for now. United will also be without the services of midfielder Paul Pogba, who currently has the rare double of being both suspended and injured. Central defender Raphael Varane remains out while Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are both expected to be in contention here.
The duo have both recently overcome illnesses that had kept them sidelined.
The news is not so good regarding Edinson Cavani (tendon) and Luke Shaw (concussion), as both are in doubt for this one.
Prediction: United 1, Watford 0
Look for a very embattled side, led by a stellar David de Gea, to get a result against a relegation fodder level side.
