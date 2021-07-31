Manchester United Go 1990s Retro With ’21-’22 Away Kit

1990s nostalgia is overall really hot right now, and that’s totally understandable, also every deserved, given how awesome that decade was 30 years ago. It was an extra special time for Manchester United too as they were just starting to reach the heights of their power, with the Sir Alex Ferguson golden era taking hold.
With that in mind, United have revealed their new away kit for the 21-22 season on Saturday, and it’s back to the future.
Get ready for Throwback Thursday or Flashback Friday everyday with these power blues. If you want success, you have to dress for it, and these baby blues reflect the ambitions and expectations of the club, now that they signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer, while also not losing any players of note (at least not yet).
Meanwhile a couple of United’s chief big six rivals have been largely inactive thus far in the transfer market.
Of course we still have another month left in the window, so anything can happen.
United are next in action again, exactly one week from today, when they take on Everton in a preseason friendly, the final tune-up prior to the regular season.
They open the regular season, one in which anything short of contending for the Premier League title will be seen as a huge disappointment, on August 14 against Leeds United.
