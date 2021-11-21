Four Leading Candidates to Replace Solskjaer as Man United Manager

Following any absolutely shockingly disastrous result yesterday, Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have parted ways. The Norwegian was dismissed after 168 games across all competitions, 91 of which were wins, giving him a 54.2% victory percentage. Only Jose Mourinho (58.3%) had a higher win percentage among the four post Sir Alex Ferguson era managers. Michael Carrick takes over on an interim basis.
“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future,” a club statement reads.
“His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.”
Let’s look at this short list, four names long, of potential OGS replacements. However, you must remember that the real issue here isn’t the manager, but the people doing his hiring. With the Glazers, Woodward and Arnold running the show, how much will things really change?
? | Manchester United's number one choice to be their next manager is Mauricio Pochettino
? Erik Ten Hag is the number two target pic.twitter.com/XOOuCuQvhL
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 21, 2021
Erik Ten Hag
If you want to go with somebody who is the polar opposite of what you just had, then this is your guy. He’s both accomplished and a tactical expert- OGS was neither. The Ajax manager has overseen a side that has scored 499 goals in 184 games across all competitions (2.7 per game).
His 72.8% win percentage speaks for itself.
Mauricio Pochettino
Exactly who they should have hired in the first place, as he was actually available in the open market around the time they made the call on Solskjaer. But will Paris Saint-Germain part ways with the Argentine? Well, only if they fall short of winning UEFA Champions League, and that is the goal, plain and simple, over at the Parc des Princes.
The former Tottenham boss has been linked to the United job in the past, but maybe now is the time.
Brendan Rodgers
The Leicester City manager has been the one who is most often linked with the job, in recent reports, but he has publicly denied any interest in the job. Then again, what else was he supposed to say? We now take an interlude from this list, to discuss what the actual true problem is, CEO Ed Woodward:
In case anyone wanted to know who the real villain is, following Solskjaer's departure, Ed Woodward will have sacked 4 different managers now and spent £36.85 million on redundancy packages in just 8 years – an average of £4.6 million per annum.
— Adam Scully (@ascully24) November 21, 2021
The empty suit supposedly resigned in April, but he’s still there. Now, we return to the list with the fourth and final candidate.
Zinedine Zidane
According to Sky Sports, he is the main target, but does he really want the gig? There have been conflicting reports about that. He has the CV, although some question it, given what a loaded cupboard he had to cook with at Real Madrid.
But that wouldn’t be an issue here, as United boast a lot of high priced talent- the Frenchman would even have a reunion with Ronaldo.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind