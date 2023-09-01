Man United Team News at Arsenal: Reguilon, Henderson, Varane

It was an extremely busy final week of the summer transfer window at Manchester United. Sergio Reguilon came in on loan from Tottenham Hotspur to try and fill the hole at the left back position. Marc Cucurella, of Chelsea had been reportedly close to making a move to Old Trafford, but United went with Reguilon instead. Meanwhile Dean Henderson left to join Crystal Palace, with Altay Bayindir coming in from Fenerbahce as the new No. 2.

Both Reguilon and Bayindir have been registered in time for this Premier League weekend, and they should both likely be in the match day squad versus Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 3 4:30 pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Arsenal

Team News: Man United Arsenal

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Arsenal 5th, 7 pts, DWW Man United 8th, 6 pts, WLW

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 54% Draw 24% Man United 22%

Man United Team News

There is team news beyond just transfer talk too. Central defender Raphael Varane is out injured longer than expected, we learned a couple days ago. He’ll be on the shelf for “weeks.” Second choice left back Tyrell Malacia remains a long-term injury absentee while first choice LB Luke Shaw is out until at least December. Hence the panic buy loan for Reguilon.

Mason Mount is out until after the upcoming international break.

Tom Heaton, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo are all sidelined as well.

Rasmus Hojlund is back in training, having recovered from his back injury. He could make his debut here, with a cameo off the bench.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories