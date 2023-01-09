Manchester United Draw Reading in the FA Cup, Again

Here we go again- Manchester United versus Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The draw for the fourth round of the 2022-23 FA Cup came out today, and United will take on Reading for the fourth time in the past 15 years.

It certainly feels like it hass been even more frequent that that, doesn’t it? Three of the past four meetings between the Berkshire club and MUFC have come in the FA Cup, all of which were won by United, and staged at Old Trafford.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full

Preston vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Blackpool

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

Ipswich vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Reading

Luton or Wigan vs Grimsby

Derby vs West Ham

Stoke vs Stevenage

Blackburn vs Forest Green or Birmingham

Walsall vs Leicester

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood

Manchester City vs Oxford United or Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea vs Chesterfield or West Brom

Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham vs Sunderland

Boreham Wood or Accrington vs Cardiff or Leeds

When you look at the full draw, listed out above, the chances are very good for United to win this FA Cup tournament. A lot of the big boys will start falling by the wayside in the next round or two. If/when United get to the quarters or the semis, there won’t be as many top-notch sides left to compete with.

United are on a half-decade trophy drought, as has been well documented. But the FA Cup draw looks good for them right now. And then there is the EFL Cup, of course, where the Red Devils are heavily favored to cruise through to the semifinals.

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic (EFL Cup Quarterfinal) FYIs

Kickoff: Tue Jan 10, 8pm, Old Trafford

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Odds: United -750 Draw +850 Charlton Athletic +2000

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories