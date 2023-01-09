Manchester United Draw Reading in the FA Cup, Again

Here we go again- Manchester United versus Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The draw for the fourth round of the 2022-23 FA Cup came out today, and United will take on Reading for the fourth time in the past 15 years.
It certainly feels like it hass been even more frequent that that, doesn’t it? Three of the past four meetings between the Berkshire club and MUFC have come in the FA Cup, all of which were won by United, and staged at Old Trafford.
FA Cup fourth-round draw in full
- Preston vs Tottenham
- Southampton vs Blackpool
- Wrexham vs Sheffield United
- Ipswich vs Burnley
- Manchester United vs Reading
- Luton or Wigan vs Grimsby
- Derby vs West Ham
- Stoke vs Stevenage
- Blackburn vs Forest Green or Birmingham
- Walsall vs Leicester
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood
- Manchester City vs Oxford United or Arsenal
- Bristol City or Swansea vs Chesterfield or West Brom
- Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves
- Fulham vs Sunderland
- Boreham Wood or Accrington vs Cardiff or Leeds
When you look at the full draw, listed out above, the chances are very good for United to win this FA Cup tournament. A lot of the big boys will start falling by the wayside in the next round or two. If/when United get to the quarters or the semis, there won’t be as many top-notch sides left to compete with.
United are on a half-decade trophy drought, as has been well documented. But the FA Cup draw looks good for them right now. And then there is the EFL Cup, of course, where the Red Devils are heavily favored to cruise through to the semifinals.
Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic (EFL Cup Quarterfinal) FYIs
Kickoff: Tue Jan 10, 8pm, Old Trafford
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Team News for Both Sides: go here
Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK
Odds: United -750 Draw +850 Charlton Athletic +2000
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Leave a Reply